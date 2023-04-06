Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,489 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 65.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.61 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,337 shares of company stock worth $79,573,932. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

