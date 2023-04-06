Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,540 shares of company stock valued at $98,690,933 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,494.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,462.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,409.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

