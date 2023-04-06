Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,621,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.