Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

