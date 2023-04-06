Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.78 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

