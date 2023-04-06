AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

