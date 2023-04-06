ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 19,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.30 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average is $256.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

