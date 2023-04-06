MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,283 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $14,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

