MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 7,983 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

