Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

