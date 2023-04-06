Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

KHC opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.