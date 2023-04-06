Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

