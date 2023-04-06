Greenleaf Trust Buys 671 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

DHI stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

