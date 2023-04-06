Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

