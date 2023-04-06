Greenleaf Trust Buys 892 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after buying an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

