TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.49 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

