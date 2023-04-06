Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.