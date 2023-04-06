Greenleaf Trust Has $955,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

IPG opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

