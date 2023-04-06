Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NYSE MO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

