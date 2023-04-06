Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $128.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

