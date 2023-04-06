iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.