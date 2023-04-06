Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

