Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.7 %

CNI stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

