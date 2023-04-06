Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,991,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 900.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

