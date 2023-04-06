Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.5 %
Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.