The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.