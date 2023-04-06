Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS SMMD opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.