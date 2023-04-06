Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

