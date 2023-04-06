Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

TT stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.