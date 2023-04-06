Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $190,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

