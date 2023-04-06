Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $516.23 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.