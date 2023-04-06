Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.05 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

