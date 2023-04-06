Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.