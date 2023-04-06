Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.48 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,263,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.67 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

