Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

