Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $356.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

