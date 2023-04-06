TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

