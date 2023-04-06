iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 627,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

