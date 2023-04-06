Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

