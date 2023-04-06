Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,772 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

