Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 3.2 %

BIIB stock opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

