Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

