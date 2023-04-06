Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.