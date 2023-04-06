Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $727,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $307.26 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

