Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

