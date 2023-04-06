Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 882 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of MetLife by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

