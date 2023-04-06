Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $964,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
Truist Financial Price Performance
Truist Financial stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
