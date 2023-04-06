Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.34 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

