Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.41 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.