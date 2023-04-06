Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 371 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

